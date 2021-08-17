CALGARY -- Two Lethbridge men, including one of two stabbing victims, face charges following a Monday morning investigation into a break-in and a stabbing attack.

Police responded to the 200 block of Mt Crandell Crescent West at approximately 6 a.m. following reports of a disturbance.

Two injured men, a 32-year-old and a 31-year-old, suffering from stab wounds were located and transported to hospital in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries

The investigation into the stabbing determined that the two stabbing victims had been involved in a dispute with a third man and all three men knew one another.

Two of the three men, including one of the stabbing victims, have been charged in connection with the events of Monday morning.

Stabbing victim Dexter Lewis Scout, 31, faces charges including:

Housebreaking and committing an aggravated assault;

Committing an assault with a weapon;

Mischief under $5,000; and,

Possession of a weapon.

Ross Gary Scout, 35, has been charged with:

Housebreaking and committing an aggravated assault;

Committing an assault with a weapon;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon; and,

Possession of a controlled substance.

The second stabbing victim has not been charged.

Both of the accused remain in custody ahead of their Judicial Interim Release hearing. Police have not disclosed if the two men are related.