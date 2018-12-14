The ongoing investigation into an altercation at a red light in Lethbridge on Monday has resulted in charges against the victim of the stabbing attack.

At around noon on December 10, members of the Lethbridge Police Service launched received reports a stabbing had occurred at the intersection of 3 Avenue and 12 Street South. The victim of the stabbing, a 26-year-old Lethbridge man, had been driven to Chinook Regional Hospital in a civilian vehicle where he was admitted in serious condition.

An investigation into the incident determined the man had been involved in an altercation that morning at an undisclosed location with a 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman. At the conclusion of the initial fight, the two parties left in separate vehicles.

The two vehicles were both stopped at a red light later that day and the 26-year-old man exited and allegedly proceeded to smash the windshield of the other vehicle. The occupants of the other vehicle confronted the snow brush wielding man and, during the exchange, the 26-year-old was stabbed repeatedly. The suspect in the stabbing drove off leaving the injured man on the roadway.

William Edward Fick, 30, was arrested on Monday in connection with the stabbing and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

After being released from hospital, the stabbing victim, Christopher Anthony Degeorgio, was arrested. The 26-year-old has been charged with assault with a weapon (two counts) and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Degeorgio has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, January 17, 2019.