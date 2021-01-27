CALGARY -- One man is in custody following a standoff in the 500 block of Blackfoot Manor W. late Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a home at around 2 p.m. following reports a person in the residence had made concerning phone calls.

Lethbridge Police Service members were unable to establish contact with anyone inside the home and, after learning that there may be weapons inside, the critical incident team and tactical team were deployed.

Neighbours had reported the sound of gunshots during the standoff but police confirm the noise was caused by distraction devices.

Shorly before 6 p.m., a 34-year-old man was taken into police custody under the Mental Health Act. LPS officials say charges are not pending against the man.