Lethbridge teens charged in Burger King parking lot beating involving tire iron
Four teenage boys from Lethbridge face charges in connection with a Feb. 17 parking lot beating with a tire iron where the victim suffered extensive head injuries and was robbed of his shoes.
Lethbridge Police Service officials say a 15-year-old boy was walking in the parking lot of the Burger King in the 1900 block of Third Avenue South at around 10:30 a.m. when he was approached by four teenage boys, two of whom were wearing masks.
The 15-year-old was hit multiple times with a tire iron and repeatedly kicked after falling to the ground. His attackers stole his shoes and ran off.
Burger King staff members called 911 and the beating victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his head wounds.
According to police, the attackers and victim knew each other and the violent robbery was not random.
Investigators identified four teenage boys — a 16-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old — as suspects and all four were arrested and charged.
Each teen was charged with:
- Aggravated assault;
- Disguised with intent;
- Possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public; and
- Robbery.
All four of the accused have been released from custody ahead of their respective court dates that are all scheduled to take place in March.
