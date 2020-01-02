CALGARY -- A pair of Lethbridge teens are facing break-and-enter charges after a home invasion on New Year's Eve saw several people brandishing pellet guns and wearing disguises threaten residents of a west-side home.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Simon Fraser Boulevard W. just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 31.

According to police, veiled threats were made toward the residents and the suspects fired pellets inside the home, which caused a small amount of damage.

No one was injured and the suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Police tracked the suspects to the 1200 block of Ninth Avenue N and five people were taken into custody.

Two 17-year-old boys, who can't be named under the Youth Justice Act, have been charged with break and enter to commit mischief, disguised with intent and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

The suspects were known to the victims and police believe this was a targeted attack, but Insp. Jason Walper said the motivation behind the incident remains unknown.

"Our investigators are still really getting into the motives behind this, but certainly it appears that these two groups of individuals have had previous altercations," Walper said, adding they’re still looking into the exact details.

WIth files from Aaron Mahoney