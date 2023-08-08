Lethbridge theatre groups feeling 'optimistic' about post-pandemic bounce back

Lethbridge's New West Theatre is kicking off its 2023-24 season this week with a musical called Wonderstruck at the Yates Memorial Theatre.

The show, which runs from Aug. 9 to 26, is a return to the type of production the company produced prior to the pandemic.

"It took a little while to get that momentum going, but audiences have been coming back," said Kelly Reay, artistic director of New West Theatre.

The performing pause because of COVID-19 caused the company to face financial troubles, and in the fall of 2022 New West turned to the community for support by launching a campaign that raised nearly $70,000.

"That really shows that this community values the experience of live theatre," Reay said. "They appreciate coming out and sharing that experience and sitting in an auditorium with other community members and being a part of this."

New West's newest season includes six shows, which is more than usual.

Reay says they remain "optimistic" about the year ahead.

"You go through challenges and tricky, rocky times," he said.

"But to be on the other side of that and just to look back and see all the things and all the people that came together to help carry things forward, gives me a really sense of optimism."

PERFORMING ARTS A FUNDAMENTAL PART OF LIFE FOR LETHBRIDGE MUSICAL THEATRE

As for Lethbridge Musical Theatre, president Stephanie Savage says they too are feeling hopeful.

"Since COVID has been gone and we've been back and able to perform, it's been great to see the number of community members coming out to be in productions," she said. "But, I don't think the audiences have quite rebounded yet."

Savage says returning to the stage has been exceptionally important for performers.

"That COVID time or pandemic really showed them how integral arts and theatre and music is to their whole well-being.

"It's not just a hobby for a lot of people, it's a way they live their life."

Lethbridge Musical Theatre will bring The Full Monty to the stage in the fall.