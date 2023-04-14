Lethbridge to kick off spring street sweeping Monday

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

The City of Lethbridge is launching its annual neighbourhood street sweeping program Monday.

Weather permitting, signs will be up Monday, with street sweeping starting in the far south on Tuesday morning.

Street sweeping takes place on weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. All residential streets will get swept over a period of around eight to 10 weeks, depending on the weather.

This year's cleanup will start on the south side, then the west, and then the north.

The city asks that residents move their vehicles on the assigned date to allow for a more thorough cleaning of your street. $25 tickets may be issued to vehicles that aren't moved.

To find out when your street is scheduled to be cleaned, go here.

To receive a notification 24 hours prior to your street being swept, download the Lethbridge Loop app.

Temporary No Parking signs will be posted in a specific neighbourhood the day before sweepers arrive.

To learn where sweepers are and what zones have been swept, go to the Live Street Sweeping Map.

Night sweeping will also take place downtown, and on roads in industrial areas for around six to eight weeks, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sundays to Thursdays, in order to avoid traffic during daytime hours.

Cleaning thousands of tonnes of sand, dirt and debris helps prevent it from being washed into the Oldman River via the storm sewer system. It also reduces dust in neighbourhoods and makes streets safer for cycling, walking and driving. Sand and debris picked up by street sweepers is stored and cleaned for reuse. The sand is reconditioned and mixed into the following years' sanding operation.

Residential waste material goes to the landfill.

For more information, go to www.lethbridge.ca/StreetSweeping.