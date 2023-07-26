Lethbridge to receive federal funding to fight against gang and gun violence

Lethbridge city council has voted to accept one-time federal funding to help combat local gun and gang violence.

The $665,618 grant will go toward the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF), which helps address violence crime, particularly among youth and young adults.

"This new grant funding will help target gang threats in the community, as well as strengthen our understanding of community needs, trends and issues impacting the safety and wellbeing of the residents in Lethbridge," Mayor Blaine Hyggen said in a news release.

Sgt. Ryan Darroch, meanwhile, said the money will go toward education and early intervention, which is key to curbing the negative impact street gangs and violence have on youth.

"The police service welcomes the opportunity to partner with the City of Lethbridge to educate and support vulnerable youth in our community," he said.

For more information on the BSCF you can visit the City of Lethbridge website.