While investigating one alleged criminal, police in Lethbridge spotted another and made an arrest, resulting in the discovery of methamphetamine, crack cocaine and carfentanil as well as nearly $1,000 in cash and a cell phone.

Police were called to a northside pub in the southern Alberta city about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an alleged drunk driver.

While dealing with that, officers spotted another man in the area who was known to them and wanted on an outstanding warrant for assault causing bodily harm.

The man was taken into custody and it was during a search that police found the drugs, cash and cell phone.

Mark Anthony Brown, 49, of Lethbridge, is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and breach of a condition of a recognizance.

He remained in custody Wednesday morning awaiting a bail hearing.