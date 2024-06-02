Lethbridge turns the taps back on at four public drinking stations across city

The City of Lethbridge has turned the taps back on at four public drinking stations across the city.

The water outlets are in Nicholas Sheran Park, Legacy Park, Henderson Lake and Galt Gardens.

The city says the Galt Gardens station provided water equivalent to 12,000 bottles last summer.

The stations hook up to hydrants, providing a continuous water source.

They are part of a two-year pilot project introduced by city council in November, 2022.