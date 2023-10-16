Lethbridge ushers in Waste Reduction Week with curbside organics program's six-month anniversary

LETHBRIDGE -

It didn't take long for residents to use their new green carts.

According to the City of Lethbridge, 85 per cent of residents have been putting their organic waste in their green carts.

James Nicholls, environment and waste manager for the city of Lethbridge, is thrilled to see the carts being used by so many.

"We're really excited that we've hit this six-month mark and there's some really great metrics we've been able to pull over the last six months," he said.

"The biggest one for me is the amount of material we've been able to pull out of the black cart and put in the green cart."

The high rate of participation in the curbside organics program is already having a positive impact.

Nearly 4,000 tonnes of waste have been diverted out of the landfill, which is an average of 120 kilograms per household.

That organic waste can then be made into compost and sold.

The six-month anniversary of the curbside organics program also coincides with the start of Waste Reduction Week.

Throughout the week, the city will hold events such as a winter clothing drive and an e-waste drop-off.

"Waste is one of those things that can happen behind the scenes, so to speak," said Kathleen Sheppard, executive director for Environment Lethbridge.

"We all deal with it every day and maybe don't think about it as we're going about throwing things out or putting them in the recycling or what have you."

While Sheppard is pleased with the progress so far, she hopes to see even more waste diverted.

"So now, we're into some of the more difficult items. Dealing with things like textiles, electronic waste, single-use plastic -- some of those kind of things," Sheppard said.

"Those are items where it's not so easy to just throw it into a bin."

The city plans to keep expanding on its waste diversion.

Back in 2018, council made a goal to have 50 per cent of waste diverted by 2030.