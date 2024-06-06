Lethbridge veterans mark the 80th anniversary of Battle of Normandy

Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

To honour the milestone, a small ceremony was held outside the Cenotaph in Lethbridge earlier today.

The Royal Canadian Legion General Stewart Branch held the ceremony to mark the anniversary.

Veterans, active military members and dignitaries were in attendance.

On June 6, 1944, Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, to open the way to Germany from the west.

Dave Martin, whose father Dalton Martin landed at D-Day, said the anniversary is a time to reflect and remember the events that took place 80 years ago today.

“It’s a special meaning for us,” Martin said, “that we can remember the sacrifices that he did as a young boy, leaving Canada, leaving his family and joining the Canadian government and allies to fight the war.

“He has lasting effects on us, our respect for what we have and our freedoms," Martin added.

“(The) current generation and the generation before, they grew up in peace,” said Glenn Miller, the branch president of the Last Post Fund. “So it’s really hard for us to pass along that important message for those families and those members that don’t know what war is.”

The ceremony wrapped up with the laying of wreathes to honour the day.