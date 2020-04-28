LETHBRIDGE -- Physicians aren't the only ones modifying the way they assess their patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Veterinary clinics, including Highlands Pet Hospital, are keeping a tight leash on social distancing rules. Veterinarian and owner of the hospital, Dr. Kristen Gibson , said the biggest change is they're no longer letting owners inside the clinic.

"We’re offering only curbside service so people can still come pick up food and their prescription refills and what not," explained Dr. Gibson. "They can still bring their sick pets in, but someone will come out to their vehicle, either drop off their food and meds or take their pet inside for that exam."

The hospital has also reduced its operating hours and has split its staff into two teams to help maintain social distancing at the clinic while the other team has time off.

When it comes to the difficult decisions pet owners might have to face, Dr. Gibson said they’ve made accommodations so clients can still be by their pet’s side.

"We have been doing some things outside at their vehicle or in the back where it’s a little more private," said Dr. Gibson. "We still try and make arrangements especially in those situations, where the human (and) animal bond still really important. So we want to try them together as much as we can."

For owners with less dire concerns, Highlands Pet Hospital now offers tele-medicine. Vets can conduct medical diagnoses and checkups by video calling their clients. Dr. Gibson said not many veterinary clinics do them but she said her clinic was excited to start using it as of Monday.

"That’s kind of a newer thing in the veterinary field. Not a lot of clinics offered that in the past but we’re finding that just lets us have one more avenue to be able to help our pets, even if they’re owners are concerned about coming out and into public or anything like that."

Pet owners are being asked to remove any accessories, other than collars, like sweaters or harnesses from their animals and to bring cats in their carrier crates because it's easier for them to clean.

She also said it's important owners let their vet know ahead of time if they have tested positive for COVID-19, or have been around someone who has COVID-19, so alternative arrangements can be made.