Lethbridge woman charged after $11K in illegal drugs found in vehicle

A 37-year-old Lethbridge woman is facing trafficking charges after illegal drugs were found inside the vehicle she was travelling in.

The Lethbridge Police Service says members of the crime suppression team spotted a woman who was "bound by conditions stemming from previous charges" inside a vehicle on Thursday and began following her.

The vehicle made several stops, during which time police say they observed activity consistent with drug trafficking.

Officers arrested two people inside the vehicle, a man and woman, and seized cocaine, oxycodone, fentanyl, methamphetamine, two cell phones and a collapsible baton.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $11,000, according to police.

Misty-Rae Visser, 37, is charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance; and

Four counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Visser is in custody pending her release hearing.

The male was released without charges.