CALGARY -- A 20-year-old Lethbridge woman faces assault and resisting arrest charges following an early morning traffic investigation on Thursday where she allegedly elbowed and spat on an officer.

In the early morning hours of June 18, an officer spotted an SUV with its headlights off driving near the intersection of 10th Street and Fifth Avenue N. The LPS member attended to stop the vehicle but the driver continue eastbound onto Fifth Avenue before turning south into an alleyway.

Minutes later, a second officer spotted the suspect SUV in the 300 block of 12th Street N. A citizen told the officer that they had seen two females leave the SUV and run into a nearby yard.

A police dog was deployed and tracked the women to a space between a fence and a home.

LPS officials say one of the women was belligerent during her arrest and elbowed an officer in the head. The second suspect, later determined to have been the passenger in the SUV, cooperated with police.

During the search of the suspected driver, the woman allegedly swore at the officer before proceeding to spit in the officer's face and on his shoulder.

A spit mask was placed on the suspect and EMS attended to assess bite injuries the woman received on her leg from the police dog.

LPS officials are working with AHS to determine whether the officer requires COVID-19 testing.

According to police, Kosovare Ajdini, 20, of Lethbridge had a blood alcohol level of 0.03 at the time and was in violation of the zero tolerance requirement of her Class 7 learners' license.

The SUV was seized and will be held for seven days. Ajdini's license was suspended for 30 days.

Ajdini has been charged with:

Flight from police

Assaulting a police officer (X2)

Resisting arrest

She was also ticketed for:

Driving a vehicle with no headlights on

Operating a vehicle without proper supervision (passenger did not possess a Class 5 license)

Operating a vehicle contrary to a restriction (zero alcohol tolerance)

Ajdini is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22.