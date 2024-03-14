Lethbridge woman faces assault charge in Whoop Up Drive bus incident

A 49-year-old Lethbridge woman faces charges after an incident this week where police say another woman was randomly attacked getting off a city bus.

On Tuesday, around 8 p.m., a 24-year-old woman got off a city bus at a stop in the area around Whoop Up Drive and Blackfoot Road. A woman followed her off the bus and as she was walking away, the second woman attacked her from behind. Police say she was punched in the face a number of times, and kicked in the head when she fell down. The victim experienced a lot of soft tissue injuries and was treated on scene by EMS.

Police got a description of the assailant and after reviewing video from the bus, identified her. She was located Wednesday and arrested.

The two women didn’t know each other and nothing was stolen. Police say they believe the attack was unprovoked and random.

The 49-year-old Lethbridge resident was charged with assault causing bodily harm and resisting arrest. She is currently in custody waiting for a bail hearing.