CALGARY -- Lethbridge Police Service officials confirm a first-degree murder charge has been laid in connection with a 2020 collision that left one person dead.

According to police, a Lethbridge woman faces the charge in connection with a June 2020 crash that killed a pedestrian.

The identity of the accused has not been released and police have not indicated where the collision occurred.

Additional details regarding the investigation are expected to be released early Wednesday afternoon.