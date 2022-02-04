Lethbridge woman found unresponsive in car faces trafficking charges

Lethbridge police say a woman has been charged after officers seized $10,000 in illegal drugs from her vehicle.

Police were called to the 400 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South at around 2 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a parked vehicle with a driver inside who was unresponsive.

Officers searching the vehicle found 83.6 grams of methamphetamine, 28.8 grams of fentanyl, 1.9 grams of cocaine and 28 unknown pills.

Police said they also seized $770 in cash.

Carma Lynn Patterson, 40, of Lethbridge, is charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.