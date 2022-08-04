Lethbridge woman killed in crash near Raymond, Alta.

Police in southern Alberta have shut down a highway near the hamlet of Welling on Thursday because of a serious crash that claimed the life of a woman.

Raymond RCMP, along with other emergency crews, were called to the scene, located two kilometres north of the community on Highway 5 at approximately 9:35 a.m.

Police say a driver died in the incident.

"A small SUV collided head-on with a semi truck which was carrying livestock. The female driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old female of Lethbridge, Alta., was declared deceased at the scene," RCMP said in a release.

Welling is located approximately 25 minutes south of Lethbridge.