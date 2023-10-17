Lethbridge working to expand homeless shelter spaces as winter approaches

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

Lethbridge’s encampment strategy has been in place since the spring, but with colder weather on the way, the city is changing how it deals with its most vulnerable.

Instead of breaking up encampments, the city is now trying to find ways to keep its more than 450 residents experiencing homelessness safe through winter.

“We're working with the Blood Tribe Department of Health and the Government of Alberta to work on expanded winter spaces at the existing shelter site,” said Andrew Malcolm, the City of Lethbridge’s manager of community social development.

“Obviously that is our primary goal to get those individuals into a safe and warm environment for the winter months.”

One of the city’s biggest goals is to prevent those seeking shelter from breaking into abandoned buildings.

Lethbridge saw several buildings burn down or be seriously damaged by fires started people experiencing homeless.

“There was a significant increase. To actually put a number on it, we're still gathering those numbers and comparing them to other years. But last year was a considerable increase in fires we investigated as well as fought,” Lethbridge Chief Fire Marshall Heath Wright said.

Wright is also reminding property owners that it’s up to them to lock their buildings to ensure no one can break in.

While the city is preparing to help vulnerable people through the winter, it will also be reviewing its encampment strategy ahead of next spring when encampments will start popping up again in larger numbers.

“I don't have an expected changes right now other than the fact I do expect there to be changes. Just because there's a lot of learning in our first year of having a fully staffed and coordinated response,” Malcolm said.

While the policy may change, the city sees it as a success so far.

Last year, over 32,000 kilograms of debris and over 600 structures were removed in 23 clean ups.

The city is also working to connect those in encampments to provide them with support.

“Our approach has been consistent and we've been increasingly connect with individuals and have a good relationship with them and really trying to connect them to those social services that will be in a position to help them,” said Malcolm.

This is the last encampment strategy update the city is providing this year. The next update will be in the first quarter of 2024.