LETHBRIDGE -- The province’s announcement that it is moving into Phase Two of its reopening June 12 is pushing the possibilities of facilities to reopen.

"The YMCA of Lethbridge does see a light at the end of the tunnel," said Lethbridge YMCA's director of communications Ross Jacobs. "Everyone is excited about opening, but there are still guidelines that we need to meet."

Cor Van Raay staff members understand they have to ensure proper safety measures such as human traffic flow, capacity limits and sanitization requirements for the pool and fitness areas before reopening.

Gymnasiums, ice rinks and fitness centres are also allowed to open up June 12 but that won’t be the case for the Cor Van Raay.

"Early July would not be unreasonable for us," said Jacobs.

The Y also sees a bright future for summer campers.

"We will be operating summer camping for the 2020 season," said Jacobs.

Social distancing measures, health screenings and a reduced number of campers will be in place.

The Y is still gathering information to structure its camp in accordance with the province’s health guidelines.

It’s advising people with questions about camps this summer or fitness and recreation inquiries to consult its website, its Facebook page or by texting COVID to 403-942-5757.