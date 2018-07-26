

CTV Calgary Staff





More than 700 people have signed an open letter and online petition demanding the cancellation of a lecture by Jordan Peterson at Arts Commons on Friday night.

The controversial University of Toronto professor is scheduled to speak at Arts Commons at 7:30 p.m. but a number of arts groups say he advocates for discrimination against the LGBTQ community and women and they are opposed to him speaking at the venue.

Peterson has made headlines around the world for his views on free speech and political correctness and his unwillingness to use gender neutral pronouns.

In the letter directed at the Arts Commons Board of Directors, Peterson’s ideas are described as ‘misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic and racist.

The arts groups say they are shocked and disappointed in Arts Commons for allowing him to speak there.

“Just the people that we work with. All the artists and people who work in activist capacity in the community would be undermined by Arts Commons’ stance to stand by Jordan Peterson's ideas," said Areum Kim, Gallery Director, Stride Gallery.

Peterson responded on Twitter saying those who wrote the letter are claiming safety as their concern, but really they are opposed to his ideas. Suggesting otherwise, he said, is 'an outright lie.'

He even retweeted the letter, adding “More of the politically correct expressing their support for free speech (in Calgary, this time).”

Arts Commons says the event was booked through promoter Live Nation and that it doesn’t agree with Peterson’s views but it won’t cancel the event.

“We will not defend his points of view, we will defend his right to say what he wants to say on our stage, unless it’s hate speech, and we will defend any protester's right to state their views by opposing it,” said Johann Zietsman, President and CEO of Arts Commons.

Media are not invited inside the event at the Jack Singer on Friday and Arts Commons says it will increase security for the sold-out event as Peterson has been met by protesters at other speaking engagements across the country.

Click HERE to view the Open Letter to Arts Commons re: Jordan Peterson.