CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is encouraging babysitters to screen phone calls from blocked numbers following troubling reports of a man making graphic calls to underage girls.

According to police, there have been multiple complaints since the beginning of 2019 of a man phoning girls who advertise babysitting services online. The man calls from a blocked number and engages the minors in conversation. As the chat progresses, the calls become more inappropriate and graphic.

The victims of the calls have been between the ages of 11 and 16.

CPS officials recommend babysitters take the following safety measures:

Do not include a photograph with your babysitting listing

Do not answer phone calls from blocked or private numbers

Ensure a parent or guardian is around when speaking with someone who is looking to hire a babysitter

Do not go alone when meeting the person who is hiring you

Anyone who has received an inappropriate phone call from someone under the guise of hiring a babysitter is encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.