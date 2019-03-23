The leader of Alberta’s Liberal party and sole seat in the legislature is busy campaigning to try and defend his spot and he is up against some stiff competition.

David Khan is running in Calgary-Mountain View, the riding that was vacated by former leader David Swann.

His rivals are Kathleen Ganley, the NDP’s Justice Minister, Jeremy Wong of the UCP, Angela Kokott of the Alberta Party and Thana Boolert, with the Green Party of Alberta.

Khan says his party’s internal polling puts him well above the others.

“This is a 15-year Liberal riding. David Swann is the much adored outgoing MLA. He’s been my mentor for years so I’m really the leading candidate here.”

He says other parties are having troubles getting a foothold in the riding, especially the United Conservatives.

“This riding is making national news over the poor choices they are making in candidates. So they are having some difficulties.”

He adds Ganley has some issues of her own as well.

“We have had a Freedom of Information request into her office for a year and a half to ask about opioid deaths in provincial penitentiaries and jails, and we’ve never received a response.”

Khan says he is going to be focusing his campaign on issues in health and education.

“We are rebuilding the party, we’ve got the best polices. We’ve already made a difference, for example, in health care in the EMS/ER red alerts crisis, pushing the NDP to adopt our policies to fix that broken system,” he says. “We are going to win a number of seats, but more importantly we are going to make Alberta a better place with our policies because every other party in Alberta knows we’ve got the best policies.”

The Alberta Liberals are expected to release their comprehensive economic strategy next week.