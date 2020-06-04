CALGARY -- The Calgary Public Library took a step towards reopening Thursday, announcing a curbside pickup service that will allow people to pick up holds at most locations throughout the city starting Tuesday, June 9.

With the curbside pickup, people who have outstanding holds will receive notification with information about where and when to pick up their material. People are asked not to visit any library without receiving a hold notification.

If you have a book — or 20 — out on loan, you'll have to hang on to them a little longer: the library still is not accepting any material at this time. (The library has suspended fines for overdue material, with all due dates extended until June 30, 2020).

Curbside pickup service is the first step towards an eventual relaunch of the library system that will feature reopening of some locations and in-person services. The timeline of the reopening is still being determined, with the library part of Stage 2 of the Alberta Relaunch Strategy.