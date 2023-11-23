Licence plate-making equipment seized during Calgary bust

Calgary police say two people are facing charges in connection with an elaborate stolen vehicle operation that included equipment they were using to manufacture licence plates.

In May, officials were alerted to a suspect who was believed to have been involved in the sale of a stolen vehicle.

Police say the car's vehicle identification number (VIN) had been tampered with, leading investigators to believe there was something more to the case.

"A number of investigative leads were followed connecting the suspect to break and enters, in addition to the stolen vehicle operation," police said in a statement.

"Each vehicle has a unique VIN used to identify and track the history of a vehicle. No two vehicles in operation are given the same VIN.

"Re-vinning, or replacing the vehicle's original VIN with a fraudulent VIN, is a common method used by criminals to conceal stolen vehicles."

On Nov. 1, police executed a search warrant at the suspect's property and seized vehicles, drugs, ammunition and an air rifle.

In addition, police found molds designed to create magnetic licence plate numbers and letters as well as printers and labels consistent with those used by vehicle manufacturers.

Officials say the drugs seized have an estimated street value of $15,000.

Two people were arrested in connection with the investigation.

Corey Allen Boudreau, 54, is charged with:

Six counts of breach of a release order;

Possession of stolen property over $5,000;

Break and enter to commit theft;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Three counts of breach of firearms prohibition order;

Possession of a prohibited weapon;

Two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000; and

Four counts of possession of a forged document.

Chasey Dee Marie Thomas, 35, is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

Boudreau is due in court on Nov. 23 while Thomas is due in court on Dec. 13.