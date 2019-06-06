A new report released by a national business advisory firm says Alberta, B.C. and Ontario see the most frequent incidents of financial fraud.

The MNP LLP study looked at 206 cases involving $5,000 or more over a period between 2012 to 2018.

"We saw that, with the study, the largest provinces by population, and by economy, saw the largest numbers in dollar value in fraud." said Greg Draper, vice president evaluations forensics, and litigation support at MNP, LLP. "Alberta was no exception to that."

Alberta had the highest median monetary fraud at $1.25 million. Newfoundland and Labrador came behind with just over $1 million.

British Columbia had the largest total losses with $14.3 million over the six year period the study analyzed.

The study looked into crimes like stock price manipulation, Ponzi schemes, investment fraud and tax evasion. It also found many companies fell victim to these crimes internally.

"Fraud always happens when you least expect it," said Draper, "Nobody ever hires someone into their organization thinking that they are going to steal from them so it's very disruptive."

"Fraud is about people telling lies for money.

Draper also says senior management, board members and owners of businesses need to be more vigilant, as less than five per cent of frauds are reported.

People in positions of power over 65 years old were found to be the most frequent perpetrators of fraud and were often motivated by greed.