CALGARY -- A Calgary church is getting a community into the Christmas cheer in a big way.

Woodcliff United Church refurbished dressers to hold munchies, and other handmade crafts. Each drawer or door has a different number to represent each day in December leading up to Christmas.

“This year we’ve seen people who have come by first thing in the morning, walking their dogs,” said Sheri Bolitho, the church's youth outreach coordinator.

"It’s almost become a tradition.”

Many of the dressers were donated last year by online users looking to sell on Kijiji or Craigslist.

Bolitho says the entire neighbourhood is enjoying the project.

“They’re grabbing things every day to make up the Christmas story, and they are looking forward to it on their way home from school,” said Bolitho.

“Kids are calling their parents and coming every day.”

This is the second year the church has put out the calendar. It is also making donations to the Calgary Food Bank.