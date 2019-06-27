A Calgary man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years for repeatedly stabbing 20-year-old Brett Wiese at a house party in 2013.

Last month, a jury convicted 26-year-old Mitchell Harkes of second-degree murder, for a second time.

Brett Wiese, a business student at the University of Calgary, was stabbed six times by Harkes who crashed a northwest home where a back-to-school party was winding down in the early morning hours of Jan 12, 2013.

Harkes stormed in with the intention of seeking revenge after some of his friends were kicked out earlier in the night.

A jury previously convicted Harkes in 2015 of second-degree murder, but that verdict was overturned by the Alberta Court of Appeal, which granted Harkes a new trial.

One of the party crashers, a teenage girl who can’t be identified because she was a minor at the time, was previously convicted of second-degree murder for the seventh stab wound Wiese suffered.

Another man, Colton Lewis, was also stabbed by Harkes and suffered life-altering injuries, but survived.