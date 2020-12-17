CALGARY -- We have an active-weather forecast for the coming days. Aloft, westerly wind is set up and stays that way until Sunday, but I'm getting ahead of myself, so let's backtrack into today.

A surface low is triggering in central Alberta, bringing in plenty of snow for our more northern neighbours – even Edmonton is just aiming for a couple of centimetres, with heavier potential further north. The effect Calgary will face rolls in long after the sun sets (that's at 4:30pm!) as heavy wind out of the north takes over and plunges our temperature.

It doesn't last long, though.

We're right back into a warming cycle for Friday, with chinook conditions persisting through to the warmest day of the week, which is also the last day of astronomical fall. Sunday, we'll see a finishing drop as the west wind lets up. A band of snow will move in Sunday evening, ideally wrapping before midnight and giving way to clearing in time for the Great Conjunction!

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mostly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: cold front, northerly gusts, chance of flurries, low -10 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy, chinook

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy, late-day snow

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: snow showers, low -5 C

Monday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -6 C

Alright… it needs to be addressed if you want to see a photo featured at some point… I'm a sucker for an ODR. Love me an outdoor rink photo, especially one where social distancing rules are maintained. This one, sent by Darcy, is in Copperfield, backdropped by a chinook arch.

And then (if you read this in Bob Ross's voice, you're doing it right), we have a nice little deer statue that made a friend! Thanks for sending, Kim.

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me here! Kevin Stanfield