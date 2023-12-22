Light, mixed precipitation is possible overnight Friday

After another warm start Friday with overnight temperatures 21 C above average, Calgarians can expect a slight cool down to head into the weekend.

Both the daytime highs and overnight lows have measured above average for most of this month, and that will continue right through to Christmas, however the gap between normal temperatures and actual temperatures is narrowing.

There is a slight chance of light and scattered precipitation late Friday and early Saturday along the foothills.

Calgary could see mixed precipitation starting around 11 p.m. Friday and continuing until 7 a.m. Saturday,

That said, the likelihood of a "White Christmas" in Calgary remains low.

A White Christmas is defined by two centimetres of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. local time Christmas Day.

There will be a mix of sun and cloud in Calgary until at least Boxing Day with daytime highs ranging from 0 C to 8 C and low of -2 C to -10 C.

Normal temperatures range from -2 C to -14 C.