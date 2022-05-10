Light rain, thundershower risk for the next few days in Calgary

UPDATE: A larger-scale change has come to Thursday — where once we had a reasonably clear day, additional showers have crept in, baked with a chance of thundershowers. Again. Similar to what we had happen Tuesday ...

A very (very) brief bout with a storm has already occurred. As I mentioned in this morning's edition, we expected something light, and that's what happened.

The forecast otherwise doesn't move many needles, as temperatures are concerned. Weak overnight showers with a passing flurry will continue to be the subheading to daily storm potential.

Expect something of a (mild) rinse and repeat for today, with a few degrees added – and with them, a marginally better chance at some active weather.

Our temperatures are still too far down for a ton of storm energy, but the potential remains – scattered showers will billow off of the foothills this afternoon. They'll remain a possibility until the evening. At the same time, the biggest caveat to the storm rolls in the afternoon; the guiding wind for those foothill storms is westerly, and with it, we'll see a dryer layer press in.

Gusts were previously tracked in the 20-30 km/h region, but now present in the 50 km/h margin, wiping away just in time for storm potential this afternoon.

Wednesday, we'll do it all again under slightly clearer conditions, with Thursday and beyond shaping into a trend toward above-seasonal temperatures, with a crack at twenty degrees by the weekend. The little bout of snow from yesterday will be a distant memory, fading as fast as this:

This here is one of my favourite time lapses of our @CTVCalgary Skywatch Cam (watch the snow) #yyc #Calgary pic.twitter.com/IzpOzx6pZU — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) May 9, 2022

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Tuesday Evening

mainly cloudy, chance of showers, low 1 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, chance of evening showers/thundershowers

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, chance of showers, low 1 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy, chance of evening showers/thundershowers

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: some cloud, low 5 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: some cloud, low 3 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: some cloud, low 8 C

Today's pic (and video!) of the day is from Ian, who may have had one of the worst wake-ups to snow I've seen:

@CTVStanfield - reverse angle - I think it is toast :( - you can use these if you desire... pic.twitter.com/QBG0DO2AWV — Ian Procter (@ianprocter) May 9, 2022

Pulled from our security camera - 1:41 AM - permission to use given pic.twitter.com/CjGT6M6GsT — Ian Procter (@ianprocter) May 10, 2022

Whether it's wildlife, weather or pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.