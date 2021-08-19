CALGARY -- An upper low is the culprit for weather activity over the next two days; it starts by dragging moisture along the foothills, triggering upslope flow, showers, and in overloaded areas, even a risk of thundershowers. Our temperature component doesn't have much to offer, so storm potential comes with an asterisk; it'll be non-severe.

Further, the position of this trough is well to our north, and its southern face is dragging whatever it can across the Rockies; this will also translate to smoke development. I mentioned it with more detail in this article, but additional moisture at the surface can translate to a stronger smoke-smell. Keep yourself abreast of the latest Air Quality Health Index value; this is a scenario where the bark can outweigh the bite.

Beyond, another upper low drives into the BC Interior Sunday. This could bode well for wildfire-stricken communities, as more showers will drive in; most of that activity filters off the Rockies, so the weekend will remain largely clear.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Increasing cloud, afternoon showers, risk of thundershowers, smoke

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 10 C

Friday:

Scattered showers

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 7 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: chance for overnight showers, low 9 C

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 7 C

Monday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: clear, low 8 C

Two great photos today! First, from Michael, proving that not everyone loved the rain Tuesday; this bobcat curled up under a tree in his backyard to wait out the showers.

Then, Natasha sent this lovely one along, too!

Thanks, all! You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!