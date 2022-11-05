Light snow, possible freezing rain forecast to fall on Calgary

Calgary woke up to another snowy Saturday, but don't worry about having to move the car.

The city issued a release early Saturday morning, saying that Environment Canada is forecasting around 2 cm of snow for the city, with falling temperatures and a chance of freezing rain.

Snow clearing crews will be out again, working on priority routes, clearing snow and spraying material where needed.

The city said it does not anticipate the need to call a snow route parking ban.

The city's social media feed reported several traffic disruptions Saturday morning, as well as a traffic signal issue on northbound 46 Street at 130 Avenue S.E. around 8 a.m.

The forecast is for a windy day, with temperatures dropping to -6. The wind chill could reach -13 later in the day.