Lights go out on Hurricanes power play as they drop 3-1 decision to Rebels

In the second of a three-game weekend, the Lethbridge Hurricanes came up short, dropping a 3-1 decision to the Rebels in a game played at Red Deer. Alta.

Lethbridge struck first, with Brayden Edwards scoring his team-high fourth goal of the season late in the first period.

However, the Hurricanes failed to cash in on four consecutive first period power-play opportunities, allowing Red Deer to remain within striking distance.

The Rebels struck early in the second period, when Ollie Josephson scored on a rebound four minutes into the frame, followed a couple minutes later by a Talon Brigley goal.

With a little under three minutes remaining in the third, Frantisek Formanek added an insurance marker on a rebound after Hurricanes goalie Harrison Meneghin stopped Kai Uchacz on a breakaway.

The Hurricanes outshot the Rebels 34-29 but were blanked on a half dozen power play opportunities.

The defeat left the Hurricanes with two straight defeats. Next up for the Hurricanes is a Monday matinee against the Oil Kings in Edmonton.