Limit your time outdoors! This bitter cold is set to linger for a couple more days

Expect this dangerous cold to continue through the weekend (the extreme cold warning could last until Monday morning).

Get cozy on the couch if you can and catch up on some shows.

Wind chill values will range from -48 in the morning to -42 in the afternoon (really no different than Friday).

Speaking of Friday, the high of -31 C we got is the coldest daytime high since 1977.

Yikes!

Ice fog patches are building in and around the city, so that will reduce visibility and make the roads even slicker.

Again, this is dangerous cold, so keep the kiddies indoors and for pets, just a super quick outdoor bathroom run.

Exposed skin can get frostbite in two to five minutes.

The upper-level pattern will start to change this weekend but it will take some time for warmer air to make its way down to the surface.

There will certainly be an improvement by Monday afternoon.

But still well below normal (normal is -3 C).

We may quickly pop back into the minus single digits on Tuesday (but this is a little optimistic as the ridge we need is competing with such cold air masses).

It will certainly be more reasonable on Tuesday.

We dive back into the minus double digits next Wednesday to Friday.

It looks like we could get normal temperatures by next weekend.