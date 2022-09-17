Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in overtime, James Butler scores 2 TDs
James Butler scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, including one in overtime, for the B.C. Lions in a 31-29 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.
The Lions (9-3) held onto second place in the CFL's West Division, two points up on the Stampeders (8-5) in third and six points back of the front-running Winnipeg Blue Bombers (12-2).
The two-time defending Grey Cup champion Bombers lost for just the second time this season Saturday, falling 48-31 to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. completed 25 of 32 passes for 294 yards in his first start as a Lion since he was acquired Aug. 31 in a trade with the Montreal Alouettes.
His backup Antonio Pipkin scored a rushing touchdown and added a two-point convert in overtime.
B.C.'s Sean Whyte kicked field goals from 38, 30 and 14 yards in front of an announced 22,319 at McMahon Stadium. Receiver Dominique Rhymes compiled 91 receiving yards to reach over 1,000 this season.
The Lions improved to 2-0 versus Calgary this season. The two clubs meet again in Vancouver on Saturday.
Jake Maier went 26 of 38 in passing for 301 yards and three touchdown throws, but Maier dropped to 2-2 in starts since supplanting Bo Levi Mitchell as Calgary's starting quarterback last month.
Maier threw touchdown passes to Malik Henry and Luther Hakunavanhu, and another to Jalen Philpot in OT.
Butler scored his second major of the game on B.C.'s first overtime drive with an eight-yard dash. Calgary's offside penalty gave B.C. a second attempt at a two-point convert, which Pipkin converted with a two-yard dash.
Calgary countered with Maier throwing a four-yard touchdown throw to Jalen Philpot in the end zone. The Stampeders challenged Maier's incomplete pass to Begelton for two points, but the officials ruling against it sealed the win for the Lions.
Rene Paredes kicked field goals from 38, 37 and 13 yards, but was wide left on a 48-yard attempt with 23 seconds remaining in regulation time.
Calgary was hampered by 132 penalty yards to B.C.'s 87 in the game.
Whyte's 14-yard field goal put the Lions up by a converted touchdown with five minutes remaining in the game. Calgary drew even with two minutes to go when Maier found an all-alone Hakunavanhu in the end zone with an eight-yard throw.
The ball in Calgary's hands in the final minute, Maier navigated the offence to the 48-yard line for a Paredes attempt, which he missed.
Calgary couldn't convert a first down from 22 yards out into a major early in the fourth quarter. The Stampeders settled for Paredes' 13-yard chip shot to trail by four points.
Pipkin's one-yard plunge late in the third quarter spotted the Lions a 20-13 lead. Calgary's unnecessary roughness and pass interference penalties accelerated B.C.'s march to the Stampeders' doorstep.
Pipkin scored on his third attempt after the backup quarterback was twice repelled by Calgary's defence.
Whyte's 30-yard field goal early in the second half drew the Lions even at 13-13.
With B.C. threatening from Calgary's 21-yard line late in the second, Stampeder linebacker Cameron Judged hunted down a scrambling Adams, forced the quarterback to fumble and collected his league-leading fifth recovery this season.
A Paredes' 37-yard field goal with 12 seconds left in the half gave the hosts a 13-10 lead heading into the third quarter.
Maier and Henry combined on a 77-yard touchdown early in the second. Henry outsprinting coverage downfield hauled in an over-the-shoulder catch and headed for the end zone for his eighth touchdown this season. A Paredes convert tied the game 10-10.
B.C. exploited Calgary's 35 yards in penalties over the game's first six possessions. The visitors turned advantageous field position into a touchdown on their opening drive with James Butler scoring on a 10-yard run.
The two clubs then traded 38-yard field goals for the Lions to lead 10-3 after one quarter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen's 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin
All eight of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects.
Canadian dollar falls to lowest level in nearly 2 years amid possible global recession
The value of the Canadian dollar fell to its lowest point in nearly two years this week, adding further pressure on Canadians already squeezed by high inflation and the possibility of a global recession.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
Prince Harry wears military uniform for vigil at Queen's coffin
Prince Harry wore military uniform to a vigil at Westminster Hall on Saturday night alongside the other grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II, after he was given special permission to do so.
Trudeau and ministers to attend next week's 77th Session of the UN General Assembly
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to New York next week to attend the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly from Sept. 20-22.
Canadians honour Terry Fox's memory as in-person runs return this year
Across Canada, the annual Terry Fox Run is returning to in-person events this year after taking place virtually for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount
Western defence officials and analysts on Saturday said they believed the Russian forces were setting up a new defensive line in Ukraine's northeast after Kyiv's troops broke through the previous one and tried to press their advances further into the east.
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its side
An honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.
Puerto Rico girds for possible hurricane as Tropical Storm Fiona nears
Tropical Storm Fiona headed for Puerto Rico on Saturday, with forecasters warning it likely would grow into a hurricane before hitting on Sunday with extremely heavy rains with the potential to cause landslides, severe flooding and power outages.
Edmonton
-
Police locate motorcycle involved in hit-and-run that injured officer
Tips from the public helped the Edmonton Police Service locate the motorcycle involved in a hit-and-run that injured an officer Wednesday evening.
-
'We will never forget': Memorial honours Albertans killed by impaired drivers
A Mother's Against Drunk Driving ceremony Saturday afternoon honoured Albertans lost to impaired drivers.
-
Downtown Edmonton cafe recognized as one of Canada's best places to get a cup of coffee
Edmonton's Coffee Bureau has been named one of the top five coffee shops in Canada according to Yelp reviews.
Vancouver
-
Chinatown’s Fire Dragon Festival aims to showcase community’s resilience, boost tourism
The Fire Dragon Festival returned to Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood on Saturday, drawing in hundreds of visitors throughout the day.
-
B.C. company ordered to pay $15M to man 'catastrophically injured' in workplace accident
A man who was "catastrophically injured" when he was crushed by a cement-pumping truck at a work site has been awarded over $15 million in damages by a B.C. court.
-
B.C. drivers urged to be on the lookout for owls as seasons change
As summer wanes and there are fewer daylight hours, the BC SPCA is warning drivers in the province to be on the lookout for owls on the roadside.
Atlantic
-
Police identify human remains found in N.B. as female; cause of death investigated
Police say early investigations have identified human remains found in Long Wharf, N.B., as female.
-
ACORN, allies calling for landlord licensing system
Several people gathered in Dartmouth on Saturday with large signs and bright red t-shirts, calling on the Halifax Regional Municipality to implement a landlord licensing system, something advocates believe will improve property standards.
-
Double dose of labour unrest in Sydney
The fall semester has only just begun but faculty at Cape Breton University have already given the greenlight to a strike mandate.
Vancouver Island
-
Road closures, temporary cameras planned for Queen Elizabeth II memorial, Victoria police say
Victoria police will be closing roads and installing temporary surveillance cameras downtown ahead of the procession and commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II Monday morning.
-
'It took away the excitement': Whale watchers hope boater who got close to orcas is penalized
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is investigating after videos showing a boat getting close to a pod of orcas off Campbell River were posted online this week.
-
'He will turn the last lap': Langford race car driver reflects on 68 years at Western Speedway
This weekend, Westshore Motorsports Park, formerly known as Western Speedway, will hold its final event in its current location. The hope is to find a new location, but so far, that hasn’t happened.
Toronto
-
International student shot during GTA rampage dies in hospital
A 28-year-old international student who was critically injured during a deadly shooting rampage across the Greater Toronto Area has succumbed to their injuries.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
A male pedestrian critically injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga has died, Peel police say.
-
Mississauga transit employee dead after workplace accident: mayor
A MiWay maintenance employee died on the job in Mississauga Saturday morning, according to city officials.
Montreal
-
Atikamekw community doesn't want to solve problems 'on the ground': Legault
François Legault is still convinced that "the situation has improved a lot at the Joliette hospital" since the death of Atikamekw mother Joyce Echaquan.
-
124 out of 125: Liberals the only major Quebec party missing a candidate
The Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is the only major provincial party missing a candidate ahead of the Oct. 3 election.
-
Restaurant closures in Quebec far outpacing openings: report
Quebec restaurants are closing faster than they're opening at the same time as diners are spending more money than they were pre-pandemic.
Ottawa
-
18-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in connection to triple stabbing at Ottawa mall
The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man in a stabbing outside the St. Laurent Centre on Friday afternoon. Two other men suffered non-life threatening injuries.
-
Chiarelli calls on province to give next council a say on city's Official Plan
Ottawa mayoral candidate Bob Chiarelli has written to Ontario’s municipal affairs minister, asking him to send the Official Plan, approved by council last October, back for review by the next city council.
-
Truck crashes into a house in Kingston, Ont.
The driver of a pick-up truck is facing impaired driving charges after the vehicle crashed into the side of a house in Kingston, Ont., seriously injuring four people.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash shuts down rural road in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash west of Listowel.
-
'I know I want to be a firefighter': Camp to recruit more female firefighters held in Brantford
Brantford Fire Services is working to get more women into the profession of fighting fires.
-
'It's a win-win situation': Laurier students prepare to foster pets to help local humane societies
A new partnership between local humane societies and Wilfrid Laurier University is providing animals with a temporary, loving home as they await adoption.
Saskatoon
-
Alternative Response Officers to become permanent fixture on Saskatoon streets
A Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) pilot project will now become a permanent part of the organization.
-
Taser deployed in arrest of ‘unlawfully at large’ man: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) or Taser in an arrest of a man that was wanted for breach of a statutory release.
-
‘A great success’: Saskatoon hosts Head of Saskatchewan regatta
Rowers from the across Saskatchewan and Alberta gathered in Saskatoon on Saturday for the Head of the Saskatchewan regatta.
Northern Ontario
-
Updated bivalent COVID-19 booster rolling out in northern Ont.
Northern public health officials tell CTV News they had been advising people to consider waiting for Moderna's updated bivalent booster shot, since it's more effective against the Omicron variant.
-
Paramedics accused of waiting for police before helping man who later died on northern Ont. First Nation
Members of a First Nations community in northwestern Ontario are accusing paramedics of negligence for allegedly waiting on the side of a road for a police escort before helping a man in the community who later died.
-
World Culture Fusion Fest returns to North Bay
More than 20 artists representing different cultures are a part of this year's World Culture Fusion Fest in North Bay this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
-
'They hear sirens every day': Newborn and mother stuck in Ukraine as family flees to Manitoba
A Ukrainian family trying to flee the war-torn country has been separated, with part of the family now in Manitoba and a mother and her newborn stuck overseas.
-
'Putting them in internment camps is wrong': new memorial marks 'March to Emerson'
A new exhibit in Emerson is marking a dark period in both Manitoba and Canada's history.
Regina
-
'Make that change': Regina EV event makes the case for electric vehicles
The Saskatchewan Electric Vehicle Association (SEVA) held the 7th annual National Drive Electric Week on Saturday in Regina.
-
'It's a personal choice': Students weigh masking options for return to classes
Students and faculty at the University of Regina are back in person for the fall semester. Some of those living and working on campus have mixed feelings with the current masking and other COVID-19 regulations.
-
'Classic smash and grab': Regina restaurants out thousands of dollars following string of break-ins, thefts
It’s been an expensive few weeks for some locally owned businesses in Regina as they deal with an increase in break-ins and thefts.