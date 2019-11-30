CALGARY -- Volunteers of a beloved holiday festival will be able to enjoy the fruits of their labours Saturday as the Lions Festival of Lights is switched on for the season.

The event, at Confederation Park Golf Course in northwest Calgary, invites visitors to enjoy light displays, hot chocolate, cookies and really get into the spirit of Christmas.

It's the 33rd year for the festival, which is the largest drive-by holiday light show in the entire city.

Approximately 650,000 lights make up the displays that include 'Merry Christmas' written in 18 different languages, 13 "shooting star" designs and a big scaffold display featuring everyone's favourite reindeer, Rudolph.

Earlier this year, organizers of the event believed it was unlikely it would be able to return because of access issues on the golf course where it is set up.

However, after the Confederation Park Golf Course announced it was closing early in the season, volunteers were able to get onto the property in mid-October in order to get everything ready.

Otto Silzer, chairperson for the Festival of Lights, said the measure was only a stop-gap for this year and work is underway on a future display or future agreement to properly address the issues.

The Lions Festival of Lights has been in display since 1986 and it's estimated to draw 60,000 people per day throughout the 2019/2020 season until the lights are turned off on Jan. 8.

Saturday's grand opening event begins at 5 p.m.