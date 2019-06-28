The province has released a list of provincial park day-use areas where liquor will be allowed starting at noon Friday, as long as it is consumed with food.

The sites feature about 200 picnic tables between them, and are located in all regions of the province.

“We’ve committed to ending the war on fun in Alberta’s provincial parks," said Environment Minister Jason Nixon in a release.

"The vast majority of park users enjoy our natural spaces responsibly and our government believes in allowing adults to be adults."

The sites will have signs indicating liquor is allowed to be consumed, with food, between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The sites include:

South Region

Beauvais Lake Provincial Park (Beaver Creek day use)

Cypress Hills Provincial Park (East Elkwater day use)

Dinosaur Provincial Park (main day use)

Kananaskis Country

Little Elbow Provincial Recreation Area (Forget-me-not Pond day use)

Spray Valley Provincial Park (Wedge Pond day use)

Fish Creek Provincial Park (Hulls Wood day use)

Cobble Flats Provincial Recreation Area (Cobble Flats day use)

Central Region

Miquelon Lake Provincial Park (main day use)

Pigeon Lake Provincial Park (main day use)

William A. Switzer Provincial Park (Kelly’s Bathtub day use)

Northeast Region

Sir Winston Churchill Provincial Park (day-use C picnic shelter)

Beaver Lake Provincial Recreation Area (day-use picnic shelter

Whitney Lakes Provincial Park (Ross Lake day-use shelter)

Northwest