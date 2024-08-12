CALGARY
    • Listen to Calgary's Bow River by calling this number

    The Bow River flows through the downtown as warm fall weather continues in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) The Bow River flows through the downtown as warm fall weather continues in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Calgary Arts Development has announced the resurrection of a public art project that lets Calgarians listen to the Bow River over their phone.

    Anyone who wants to can take a moment to hear the Bow's rushing, gurgling and babbling by calling 1-855-BOW-LSTN (1-855-269-5786).

    "The bow is not static, it is constantly in motion and shifting its flow, strength and sound depending on where you meet it," said Broken City Lab artists Hiba Abdallah, Joshua Babcock and Justin Langlois in a news release.

    The art project, called Reconnecting to the Bow, originally launched 10 years ago in 2014 under the name Varying Proximities.

    "Anyone could call and connect to the Bow, experiencing its wisdom, its secrets, its songs, creating a unique opportunity to explore proximity and access as fundamental components of our relationship to the Bow River," said the artists.

    "We want to capture this relationship once more, with added nuance and complexity in how we think about our relationship with the bow a decade later."

    The phone number will be available to call until the end of December.

    "These are long field recordings of the river that capture the variation of the Bow, changing throughout the run of the project," said the artists.

    Calgary Arts and Development president and CEO Patti Pon says the recordings serve as a powerful reminder of the role the river plays as a central character in our past, present and future.

