Little altars everywhere: Calgary celebrates Day of the Dead

While a large number of Calgarians are celebrating Halloween, Mexicans around the world are celebrating the Day of the Dead.

In Calgary, festivities were held at the Jack Singer Concert Hall Sunday.

"Day of the Dead is a very, very beautiful tradition," said Miguel Cortines, "that we want to honour deceased people who are not here with us anymore.

"We want to share this Mexican tradition with all Canadians," he added. "We celebrate with different elements, like altars. In the altar, you put a picture of your loved one, you put the food they used to love and today we are celebrating with altars, with hot chocolate, bread of the dead, tamales – we have different workshops, and performances as well.

Miguel Cortines at Calgary's Day of the Dead event

"Day of the Dead is important," Cortines said, "because as soon as you remember people are dead, they are still with you."

About 1,000 were expected at Jack Singer Hall Sunday afternoon.