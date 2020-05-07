CALGARY -- Three Calgarians face charges after drugs and a loaded handgun were seized during a planned traffic stop as part of an investigation into suspected drug shipments into the Medicine Hat-area.

According to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), the vehicle was stopped in the town of Bassano on May 1 following an investigation involving the Medicine Hat Police Service, Calgary Police Service and Bassano RCMP.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of an estimated $35,000 worth of drugs including:

Methamphetamine (235 grams)

Fentanyl (78 grams)

Cocaine (nine grams)

Officers also seized a loaded handgun and $800 in cash.

The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and subsequently charged.

Robert Jones, 53, faces numerous charges related to firearms, drugs and breaching release conditions.

Deborah McIntosh, 52, and Gerald Wright, 42, have been charged with drug offences.