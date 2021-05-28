Advertisement
Loaded shotgun, ammo, drugs and stolen ID seized during traffic stop near Innisfail, Alta.
Two Red Deer residents face multiple charges after RCMP seized weapons, ammunition, drugs and stolen identity documents from their vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday morning
CALGARY -- A man and woman from Red Deer face multiple charges after a traffic spot led to a seizure of weapons, drugs, drug paraphernalia, stolen identity documents and ammunition.
The incident took place around 11:15 a.m Thursday, when Innisfail RCMP attempted to pull over a vehicle on Township Road 262 near Highway 816.
The vehicle fled, but the driver lost control a short time later, and went off the road into a ditch. Police pursued the vehicle and arrested both individuals without incident.
A search of the vehicle and occupants yielded a loaded shotgun, ammunition, a knife, drugs, drug paraphernalia and stolen identity documents.
Dillon Jarik Bristow, 27, and Evelyn Sadie Claire, 19, face the following joint charges:
* Possession of a firearm without being the holder of a license;
* Possession of a firearm knowing that they were not the holder of the license;
* Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm;
* Possession of a firearm;
* Unlawful transport of a firearm;
* Possession of a firearm knowing it was obtained by the commission of an offence; and
* Possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public
Bristow was also charged with:
* Four counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited;
* Two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);
* Flight from police; and
* Mischief while operating a motor vehicle (damage to a fence);
Claire was also charged with:
* Two counts of unlawful possession of identity documents;
* Possession of stolen property under $5,000;
* Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);
* Possession of a controlled substance (LSD);
* Three counts of fail to comply with conditions of release;
* Seven counts of breach of probation; and
* Unlawful transport of cannabis in a motor vehicle
After a judicial hearing, Bristow and Claire were both remanded into custody. They're scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court Monday.