Loaded shotgun, cocaine and GHB seized from Medicine Hat home

A search of a home in a southwest Medicine Hat neighbourhood led to the seizure of drugs and a loaded shotgun.

Officers searched a home in the 500 block of Fourth Street S.W. on Tuesday as part of an investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

Police seized:

A loaded 12-gauge shotgun;

127 grams (4.5 ounces) of cocaine; and,

250 ml of Gamma Hydrixybutyrate (GHB).

Luc Reaume, 41, was arrested in connection with the seizure and charged with:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of GHB for the purpose of trafficking;

Careless storage of a firearm; and,

Possession of a firearm without holding a valid license.

Reaume has been released from custody ahead of his scheduled April 21 appearance in Medicine Hat provincial court.