CALGARY -- Loblaw Companies Ltd. and Sobeys Inc., the two companies that own and operate most of the supermarkets and pharmacies in the Calgary area, have provided another update on active COVID-19 cases in workers.

The companies have provided information on COVID-19 infections in employees since the beginning of the pandemic so that customers can take proper precautions, including seeking testing if necessary.

All personal information about the infected employees is withheld in order to protect their privacy, the companies say.

"We will continue to update the COVID-19 tracker below to be transparent with you where we have been notified of cases of COVID-19 in our stores," Sobeys Inc. wrote in a statement. "Out of respect for our teammates and their confidentiality, we will never release any personal information about our people. We will always do everything we can to support our teammates and ensure their safety."

Nine workers have tested positive since last week's update:

Loblaw

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (5858 Signal Hill Ctr. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Jan. 20 (last worked Jan. 15);

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (240-540 Third St. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Jan. 20 (last worked Jan. 13 and 17);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (Unit 101, 600 Saddletown Cir. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Jan. 19 (last worked Jan. 17);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (7020 Fourth St. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Jan. 16 (last worked Jan. 11);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (Unit 100, 3633 Westwinds Dr. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Jan. 16 (last worked Jan. 11) and;

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (10505 Southport Road S.W., Calgary) tested positive Jan. 15 (last worked Jan. 11).

Sobeys