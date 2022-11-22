Loblaw bargaining standoff a sign of heightened labour tension: expert

A Loblaws store is seen Monday, March 9, 2015 in Montreal. A labour expert says the situation unfolding in bargaining between Calgary Loblaw distribution workers and the grocery giant is emblematic of the wider labour movement amid the effects of the pandemic and rising inflation. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz) A Loblaws store is seen Monday, March 9, 2015 in Montreal. A labour expert says the situation unfolding in bargaining between Calgary Loblaw distribution workers and the grocery giant is emblematic of the wider labour movement amid the effects of the pandemic and rising inflation. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina