Loblaw employees accept offer, ending threat of lockout
Loblaw employees accepted the company's final offer hours before being locked out of their Calgary Freeport facility Friday.
A total of 527 out of 534 members of Teamsters 987 had received layoff notices in the distribution centre as the employer prepared for a lockout.
Sixty-six per cent of voting members accepted the offer.
The layoff notice came after union members rejected two earlier offers by management. The previous agreement expired on June 6, 2022.
According to a union spokesperson, a number of workers at the plant earn less than $22.40, which has been pegged as the minimum living wage in Calgary.
Another issue revolved around workers receiving better shifts according to seniority.
"We had it in the agreement six years ago," said Teamsters business agent John Taylor earlier this week. "It got removed in the last round of bargaining.
"That was one of the things that members wanted back in the agreement," he added. "And as far as we can see, we don't see any monetary costs associated with putting those shift preference languages back into collective agreement."
No details of the final deal were released.
With files from Ryan White and Melissa Gilligan
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
All you need to know as Canada prepares for crunch clash against Croatia
In less than 24 hours, Canada returns to the men’s FIFA World Cup for its next group stage match against Croatia. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what you need to know ahead of the game on Sunday.
What provinces and territories are saying about mask mandates as COVID-19, RSV, flu cases rise
Health officials across the country have stopped short of issuing mask mandates, despite rising cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 in many regions. CTVNews.ca looks into how each province and territory is approaching whether to require masks in indoor public spaces.
A man went missing from a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. What happened next might well be a 'Thanksgiving miracle'
A passenger went missing from a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. Quick thinking and a 'miracle' saved the man's life.
Canadian military would be 'challenged' to launch a large scale operation: chief of the defence staff
Canada’s military forces are 'ready' to meet their commitments should Russia's war in Ukraine spread to NATO countries, but it would be a 'challenge' to launch a larger scale operation in the long term, with ongoing personnel and equipment shortages, according to Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre.
Buying toys? Here's what's trending, according to industry watchers
With a seemingly endless list of choices, finding the right toy this holiday season may seem like a daunting task. Industry observers share the toys that caught their eyes this year.
Brazil shooter wore swastika, had planned attack for 2 years: Police
A former student armed with a semi-automatic pistol and a revolver who killed four people and wounded 12 in two schools in Brazil had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning the attacks for two years, police said.
Montreal to pay $3 million to protestors whose rights were violated by city police
The City of Montreal will pay more than $3 million to hundreds of protestors whose rights were violated by city police. The settlement will end eight long-running class action lawsuits against the city that allege participants in six protests were illegally arrested or detained by police and were unable to exercise other fundamental rights.
2nd earthquake in as many days off Vancouver Island
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook homes on Vancouver Island Friday night, but no damage has been reported, according to Earthquakes Canada.
'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie 'Fame' and then belted out the era-defining hit 'Flashdance ... What a Feeling' from 1983's 'Flashdance,' has died. She was 63.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton bus drivers share images showing daily realities of working within public transit system
Edmonton transit drivers are sharing images of what they are seeing on buses and the LRT on a sometimes daily basis in the hopes it will push the city to hire more transit peace officers.
-
Small Business Saturday reminds shoppers to love local
While many people have their minds on getting the best Black Friday deal, local businesses are asking shoppers to consider them, as some owners feel the pandemic push of supporting local fade away.
-
Leon Draisaitl caps Oilers' rally to stun Rangers 4-3
Leon Draisaitl scored a power-play goal with 2:02 remaining as the Edmonton Oilers stormed back from a three-goal deficit and beat the host New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
2 B.C. nurses punished for 'diverting narcotics'
Two B.C. nurses were disciplined by their professional college this week for diverting narcotics from their workplaces.
-
Impaired driver crashes through fence into Abbotsford backyard, police say
Police in Abbotsford say they stopped seven people for impaired driving in a span of six hours Friday night, though one of the seven was only arrested after crashing through a fence and into a backyard.
-
Wind, winter storm warnings posted throughout B.C., conditions to ease Sunday
Most of British Columbia is subject to warnings and special weather statements as Environment Canada forecasts blustery and snowy conditions this weekend.
Atlantic
-
Demands for answers, action after Moncton Hospital ER waiting room death
Friends of a man who died waiting for care inside the Moncton Hospital’s ER waiting room this past week held a demonstration Saturday outside the building, demanding answers and action.
-
N.B. RCMP misidentify body, loved ones alert coroner before cremation
A Moncton family is breathing a sigh of relief after police misidentified a body found, but questions remain about how law enforcement made the serious mix-up.
-
NS Power rates could rise by 14 per cent by 2024: settlement agreement
A new proposal from Nova Scotia Power would see electricity rates rise nearly 14 per cent by 2024, despite efforts to limit increases by the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Comox Valley man sentenced for indecent exposure incidents
A Comox Valley man has been sentenced to 31 days in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes for which he was arrested in August.
-
2nd earthquake in as many days off Vancouver Island
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook homes on Vancouver Island Friday night, but no damage has been reported, according to Earthquakes Canada.
-
'The people of Sooke are super generous': Residents pitch in for food bank's hamper fund
Shelves are being stocked at the Sooke Food Bank in preparation for the upcoming Christmas hamper season.
Toronto
-
Two people dead following crash on QEW in Mississauga
Police say that two people are dead after a transport truck and an SUV collided on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway in Mississauga Saturday morning.
-
'We are very terrified': Two Markham home invasion victims speak out after attack
Two of the victims that were targeted in a series of violent home invasions in Markham are recounting their ordeal.
-
Man taken to hospital after collision in Scarborough
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Scarborough.
Montreal
-
Montreal to pay $3 million to protestors whose rights were violated by city police
The City of Montreal will pay more than $3 million to hundreds of protestors whose rights were violated by city police. The settlement will end eight long-running class action lawsuits against the city that allege participants in six protests were illegally arrested or detained by police and were unable to exercise other fundamental rights.
-
SPORTS
SPORTS | Laval Rouge et Or win Vanier Cup with 30-24 victory over Saskatchewan Huskies
The Laval Rouge et Or won the Vanier Cup on Saturday with a 30-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Huskies at Western Alumni Stadium. Kalenga Muganda and David Dallaire scored touchdowns and Vincent Blanchard kicked five field goals to help Laval win the Canadian university football championship for a record 11th time.
-
Credit where credit is due: Video game association calling for proper acknowledgement
Montreal-based Warner Bros. Entertainment release of Gotham Knights prompted calls for gaming companies to properly credit their workers. The issue is one that extends to many leading video game companies.
Ottawa
-
Vehicle crash leads to house fire in Rideau Lakes
Ontario Provincial Police say officers are at the scene of a blaze in Portland, Ont. where a vehicle fire has spread to a home.
-
Ottawa councillor wants Mooney's Bay hill made safer, not closed to sledding
The city councillor who represents the Mooney’s Bay area is speaking out after city staff decided to install fencing this winter to prevent people from sledding at Mooney’s Bay Park.
-
Weekend of fundraisers taking place for Brockville, Ont. teen battling aggressive brain cancer
The Brockville community is showing their support this weekend for a teenager battling a deadly disease.
Kitchener
-
‘Worked so hard to get to today’: Trustee speaks out after Cambridge confirms WCDSB election results
More than a month after Ontario’s municipal elections, the City of Cambridge clerk certified the results for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) trustee election.
-
Kitchener roundabout crash results in serious injuries for pedestrian
A pedestrian has been seriously injured following a collision at a busy Kitchener roundabout.
-
Flair Airlines passenger recounts botched landing in Region of Waterloo
Commercial flights in and out of Region of Waterloo International Airport were cancelled Friday after a Flair Airlines plane carrying 140 people overran the runway during landing.
Saskatoon
-
'You don't expect that to come out here': Residents concerned over reported sexual assaults in Brighton neighbourhood
On Wednesday, November 16, Carly Tonkin says she was walking home with her dog through a park in the Brighton neighbourhood when she was approached.
-
'It’s a ripple effect': Physician says lack of family doctors causing system to crumble
As many medical clinics close their doors for good, medical professionals around Saskatchewan are looking for ways to meet patients' needs.
-
Huskies set to face familiar rival Laval in 57th Vanier Cup
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies had one goal in mind when the season began in August: to win the Vanier Cup.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Five host open tryout
Throughout the afternoon Saturday, the Sudbury Five basketball team held an open tryouts at Notre Dame College on Lévis Street. Around a dozen people from across Ontario made their way to the city in hopes of making the team.
-
The northeast was well represented at Northern Ontario Tourism Awards Summit
A Goulais, Ont. based tour agency was among eight award winners at the annual Northern Ontario Tourism Awards Summit this week.
-
Let's Remember Adam campaign fills a bus
The 3rd annual Let's Remember Adam Fill the Bus Toy and Food Drive took place in Mattawa Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP searching for suspect after woman and daughter kidnapped
Manitoba RCMP are on the hunt for a Winnipeg man after a woman and her daughter were briefly kidnapped near Portage la Prairie Friday afternoon.
-
How the Winnipeg Humane Society is helping kids give back to pets in need
The Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) is giving kids the chance to help pets in need this holiday season.
-
Winnipeg police investigating 47th homicide
Winnipeg police are looking for suspects in the city's 47th homicide of the year.
Regina
-
Driver arrested after speeding, lying to officers: Regina police
A driver is facing multiple charges after being caught speeding near Regina.
-
'It’s a ripple effect': Physician says lack of family doctors causing system to crumble
As many medical clinics close their doors for good, medical professionals around Saskatchewan are looking for ways to meet patients' needs.
-
31 Regina residents applied to rent their property out leading up to Grey Cup week
With hotels in and around Regina virtually sold out, many residents had to turn to other means of accommodation during Grey Cup week.