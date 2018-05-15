Artist Michelle Hoogveld’s work has appeared on utility boxes all over city and the local muralist has now been selected to paint another public art installation.

Hoogveld was picked by the CMLC, following a request for proposals, to create a mural for the 4th Street S.E. underpass as part of the revitalization of the East Village.

“I instantly knew, wow, this is a great project and is something I really want to be a part of,” said Hoogveld. “To me it’s about connection. The name of this piece is called ‘Corridor of Connection’ and it creates a sense of community.”

She says the blend of abstract and realistic elements represents the area's vibrant future.

“Historically, this area has been so culturally vibrant, very musical, it’s the entertainment district and I think the CMLC is doing a really good job of bringing that back and so I wanted to create this vibrant and bright mural that really captured that essence and spirit,” she said.

Work on the mural started on Tuesday and will take seven weeks to complete.

“It’s exciting. This is the biggest project I’ve ever worked on,” she said. “It’s really nice to engage with the people walking by and for people to see that something is coming to this area.”

The art installation will be on display for the next 24 to 36 months.