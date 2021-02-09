LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Dealing with bitter cold weather is nothing new for some of Lethbridge’s homeless population, but that doesn’t make the winter months any easier.

Community groups like GirlGang Kindness are partnering up with some local downtown businesses to make sure the city’s most vulnerable individuals don’t freeze.

“I love living in Lethbridge, I love hearing about what’s happening in the community, and having these folks step up and help our most vulnerable is so important right now.” said co-founder of GirlGang Kindness Jess Fehr.

When the temperature drops to around -28 C with the wind chill, it can take just 30 minutes for frostbite to set in.

This week’s deep freeze poses a real health concern for people living on the streets.

Owner of the Sill and Soil Hannah Lee said it was an easy decision for her to partner with the GirlGang to accept cash, gift cards and also set up a clothesline of donations.

When it comes to the clothesline, the vulnerable population is certainly taking note.

“Considering we have to refill the line several times a day, I think they’re happy that there’s something there for them,” said Lee.

To support the clothesline, it’s a pretty simple and straight forward process; organizations, families and individuals are asked to put some winter gear or gift cards for a hot drink into a plastic bag and pin it up on the line.

“It could make my heart burst it’s just so amazing. Lethbridge is compassionate and the people here care about those who are not as privileged as the rest of us,” said Lee.

Gloves, toques, jackets needed

At the Lethbridge soup kitchen, executive director Bill Ginther is noticing a real need for proper winter gloves, toques, and jackets.

“We’re serving 70 to 80 people per meal and they’ll come and hang around our building an hour before and we notice that they have very little winter clothing.”

Ginther says with the cold weather and population of Lethbridge, the city also needs a second shelter for those who are sober and experiencing homelessness.

“We’re finding it very difficult that since November or December we’ve been having this conversation and it’s now the middle of February and we haven’t seen anything new," he said.

In the meantime, Ginther and the soup kitchen is doing what it can to hand out winter essentials to those who need a bit of help to get through this cold snap.

Warmer conditions are on the horizon, but the need to help the less fortunate in the community is still front and center for those looking to make sure everyone has access to warm clothing.



