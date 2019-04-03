A handful of Calgary doctors participated in a Canada-wide rally calling for an end to gun violence and stricter rules on the private ownership of handguns and assault rifles.

The movement, launched by Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns, held events in a number of major cities across the country on Wednesday, including here in Calgary.

The group is fighting for change because doctors and other health professionals are on the front line whenever someone is shot and are subjected to the shock and trauma caused by guns.

Dr. Joshua Ng-Kamstra, a general surgeon in Calgary, says the bill will add more protection for Canadians from gun violence.

“It also strengthens obligations for those that sell guns to ensure that those that purchase them are appropriately licensed to do so. We feel that these measures will keep guns out of the hands of those who wish to do others harm.”

During his training as a surgeon, Dr. Ng-Kamstra says he saw a lot of patients coming into the emergency room “riddled with bullets” with blood on the floor.

“On more than one occasion, we have struggled and failed to save their lives. Watching somebody die on the table in the trauma bay is a life-changing experience and one that motivates all of us here to speak out for increased gun protections.”

Dr. Kirsten Feist, an epidemiologist, joined the rally to make sure that Canada doesn’t have the same type of statistics around gun violence that other countries do.

“As an epidemiologist, you have to think about what interventions will have the greatest impact. Although I am not very familiar with the evidence in Canada, I think we’ve seen that’s not effective in other countries and that hasn’t been able to reduce the prevalence of this issue in other countries.”

She says data does show that when there are less guns available, there is less gun violence.

“It seems like whenever anyone turns on the news or reads the newspaper it seems to be there is a growing rise in this and it’s not stopping. If we don’t do something about this, we are going to continue to see women and girls die by firearm-related death. It’s not going to slow down.”

While the majority of Canada’s gun violence does take place in cities like Toronto and Vancouver, Dr. Ng-Kamstra says it’s not just an east or west coast problem.

“We know that Alberta is at just a high risk of gun-related mortality as other provinces … We see the effect of that on a weekly basis here in the ICU in Calgary, dealing with the multiple injuries that come through the door.”

The group says Bill C-71, a piece of firearms legislation currently before the Senate, is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done.

"Bill C-71 is kind of an initial step. It certainly helps around tighter regulations," said Dr. Suzanne Beno, a pediatric emergency specialist at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children. "But it's really weapons that don't really need to be in the hands of civilians that are out there. When you think about public health ... one direct way to reduce this burden is simply to reduce the vector, and reduce the number of firearms that are in circulation."

She says firearm injuries are on the rise in Canada, particularly in Toronto.

“I believe that it is a public health issue that we definitely need to tackle a little bit more aggressively."

Bill C-71 does not include an outright ban on private ownership.

According to Statistics Canada, the rate of firearm-related violent crimes has increased by 42 percent since 2013.

The report also says there were 130 homicides using a handgun in Canada in 2016. In the United States, there were 7,105 homicides using a handgun, about 47 percent of all homicides that year.

(With files from The Canadian Press)